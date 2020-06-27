‘Community effort,’ in arresting man in Prosser who stole car, jumped in river, and threw rocks at deputies

PROSSER, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly stole a car around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, and fled from deputies after being spotted later in the day.

Deputies arrested Jacob J. Munoz, 33, in Prosser after he jumped in the Yakima River and armed himself with rocks and sticks, according to Sgt. Horacio Gonzales.

Deputies found the stolen vehicle Saturday at 11:22 a.m. in the area of Missimer Road.

Munoz was in the river for roughly one hour before being arrested just before 1:00 p.m.

Sgt. Gonzales said that Munoz did throw rocks at deputies, but none of them were injured.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Prosser Police Department, Columbia Basin Dive and Rescue, and Benton County Fire District Six.

Sgt. Gonzales also mentioned that it was a “community effort,” in arresting Munoz after multiple people helped the deputies.

