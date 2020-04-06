Community holds car parade to celebrate Washington boy’s 10th birthday
SPOKANE, Wash. — How do you celebrate a birthday when parties and gatherings have been banned in the state?
Cole Jeffries turned 10 on Saturday, but a party wasn’t an option under Gov. Inslee’s stay home order.
So, Cole’s friends and family had no choice but to get creative. They decided to hold a parade, complete with signs and balloons.
About 20 cars full of friends and family showed up at Cole’s South Hill home to wish him a happy birthday- all from an acceptable distance.
According to Cole, it was a complete surprise.