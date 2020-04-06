Community holds car parade to celebrate Washington boy’s 10th birthday

SPOKANE, Wash. — How do you celebrate a birthday when parties and gatherings have been banned in the state?

Cole Jeffries turned 10 on Saturday, but a party wasn’t an option under Gov. Inslee’s stay home order.

So, Cole’s friends and family had no choice but to get creative. They decided to hold a parade, complete with signs and balloons.

About 20 cars full of friends and family showed up at Cole’s South Hill home to wish him a happy birthday- all from an acceptable distance.

According to Cole, it was a complete surprise.

Friends and family of now 10-year-old Cole Jeffries are about to have a little parade of cars for his birthday. Since they can’t have a real party, why not a parade at an acceptable distance?! #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/WxxLwxDunp — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) April 4, 2020

