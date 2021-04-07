Community honors fallen volunteer firefighter who passed from COVID-19 complications

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

PROSSER, Wash — Dozens honored a fallen firefighter who served for over a decade with a procession Tuesday morning in Prosser.

Luis Lopez died March 27th due to COVID-19 complications.

Fire Chief Seth Johnson of West Benton Fire Rescue said in an email the team was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death, adding that Lopez was a fixture in Benton and Franklin counties:

Firefighter Lopez spent more than 12 years as a Volunteer Firefighter for our agency and left our department in 2018, when he moved to the Connell area with his new wife. After settling in, he began to volunteer with Franklin County Fire District #1 which provides emergency services to Eltopia, Mesa and the area surrounding Connell. While at WBRFA, Firefighter Lopez responded to a staggering 1,613 emergencies and logged over 720 hours of training. Outside of emergency response, Firefighter Lopez was a frequent sight during station tours, public education events, parades and loved to dress as Santa Claus during the annual Holiday Tour.

Prosser Mayor Randy Taylor has requested all flags with the city be lowered on Tuesday, April 6, in honor of Firefighter Lopez.

Lopez leaves behind his wife and children. A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for the family.

RECENT CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Second Gentleman, Governor Inslee visit FEMA mass vaccination site in Yakima

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.