Community members from the Tri-Cities rally for in-person learning

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Community members from the Tri-Cities rallied at the Benton Franklin Health District and the Kennewick School District Wednesday calling for schools to reopen.

“We want to fully reopen, because that’s what’s appropriate,” said Kendall Leingang, a parent from Richland.

The Benton Franklin Health District announced Monday that kids could potentially do a hybrid style of learning, both online and in-person, as early as October 1.

A teacher from Pasco told KAPP-KVEW that the hybrid model would be a challenge for teachers.

“I can’t even imagine juggling a hybrid model, and if they’re going to come to school why can’t they come everyday,” said Tara Childs, a teacher in the Pasco School District.

Leingang told KAPP-KVEW that distanced learning has produced many challenges for her family.

“It’s not a lot of learning, it’s a lot of buffering, connecting, loading, and technical issues,” said Leingang.

The Benton Franklin Health District made a statement shortly after the rally and said they understand the frustration of families and they want kids back in school as quickly and as safely as possible.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.