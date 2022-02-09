Community rallies around Fred Meyer shooting victims and families

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — As the Tri-Cities community recovers from the tragic events on Monday at Fred Meyer in Richland, support has been poured out for the two victims and their families in the forms of Go Fund Me’s and an influx of blood donations.

“I’ll never forget how hurt she was on the ground while we were all around trying to support her,” Destiny Underwood, the Deli Manager at Fred Meyer said.

Underwood recalled the moments she watched her co-worker find out her brother was the man who was shot and killed inside Fred Meyer on Monday.

“He just, was a really good guy,” she said.

Underwood said Justin Krumbah could be found shopping the aisles of Fred Meyer for people using Instacart.

“Start of the day, to the end of the day he was there,” she said.

InstaCart has since released a statement in wake of the shooting:

“We are heartbroken as we mourn the loss of a member of the Instacart shopper community. Our deepest sympathies go out to Justin Krumbah’s family and loved ones, and all those grieving in the aftermath of this tragic shooting. This kind of violence is truly incomprehensible, and we’re deeply saddened by this devastating event. Our teams are working with law enforcement and the Fred Meyer team to assist in any way we can in this investigation. We’ve reached out to Justin’s family to offer our support and ensure they have the resources they need during this incredibly difficult time. We’re also in touch with members of the Instacart shopper community who were in the Richland area at the time of this incident to make sure they have the time and resources they need as they work to process and recover from these terrible events.” – Instacart CEO Fidji Simo

Although Justin wasn’t an employee of the store, Underwood said he was still apart of the family.

“He just always had this really bubbly personality it was really hard not to like him. Any time he was there, it just helped everybody else, he practically acted like he worked there so it was really hard to – it definitely felt like a part of the family was gone whenever we found out that it was him,” she said.

Underwood started a Go Fund Me for her co-worker who was injured and remains in critical condition.

Out of respect for his privacy and family’s privacy, we won’t be releasing his name, but we do know how much support has been garnered for him.

“I just wanted to make sure we can try and relieve as much stress as possible in this stressful situation,” Destiny said.

When people caught word that the Fred Meyer employee needed blood, the community rushed to the donation center on Wellsian Way. So much so, all appointments were filled for the day; they are still encouraging people to donate when they can.

Destiny said like many others, she’s still reeling from Monday’s tragedy, but by coming together as a community, healing is on the horizon.

“Knowing that we’re altogether and being able to help each other will definitely help all of us,” she said.

The Go Fund Me for Justin Krumbah’s funeral expenses can be found here.

