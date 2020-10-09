Community rallies as Kennewick Police receive more information about Ashley Guevara’s death

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department reported that a 23-year-old man has come forward after driving over Ashley Guevara on Sunday.

Police say the 23-year-old suspect came forward on Wednesday, but have not released any other information due to the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, over 150 people have come together in a GoFundMe to support Guevara’s family by donating nearly $11,000.

La Rosa Picosa Candy is also collecting donations at the Middleton’s Fall Festival and will double the donations to give to Guevara’s family.

The owner told KAPP-KVEW that Guevara was one of her first supporters and a loyal customer.

The Kennewick Police Department said the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab will be doing a forensic examination of both vehicles involved in the death of Guevara sometime next week.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.