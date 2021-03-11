Community responds to pet food shortage at Yakima Humane Society

Photo Credit: Yakima Humane Society

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Humane Society asked for the community’s help in addressing a pet food shortage and ended up with more than 3,000 pounds of donated cat and dog food.

Director of Business Operations Sheryl Haga said the animal shelter has been taking care of more animals than usual and noticed last week that they were running low on pet food.

The shelter took to social media March 1 to ask community members to consider donating Purina or Pedigree pet food to address their food shortage. In the past week, they have received an overwhelming response; many people chose to donate food through the organization’s Amazon wishlist.

“We have the most supportive, generous, proactive, animal loving community here in our valley,” Haga said. “We are in awe of your response to our need. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you for always coming through for us! We are able to serve so many, because of you.”

Haga said they have more than enough pet food at the moment — though they have room for more — what they could really use is more laundry detergent and bleach, which is what they use to wash pet bedding.

Donations can be dropped at the Yakima Humane Society Adoption Center at 2405 W. Birchfield Rd. in Yakima.

