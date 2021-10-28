Complete guide to Family-Friendly Halloween Events in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and more
Happy Halloween! From all of us here at KAPP-KVEW Local News, we hope you have a safe, fun and spooky Halloween this year.
We’ve compiled a list of Halloween events that are sure to bring a surge of excitement for adults and children alike. If we missed out on your Halloween event, please send us details at AmandaM@kappkvew.com.
RELATED: Explore the picturesque pumpkin patches of Eastern Washington!
OCTOBER 28th
KENNEWICK
Treat ‘n Trunk at Eastgate Elementary
- Date: October 28, 2021
- Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Eastgate Elementary School – 910 E 10th AVE, Kennewick, WA 99336,
- Details: Fun for the whole family.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
PASCO
Country Mercantile Harvest Festival (Sept.-Oct.)
- Date: October 28 through 31, 2021
- Time: Monday-Friday (3 p.m. – 7 p.m.) Saturday & Sunday (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Location: Country Mercantile – 232 Crestloch Rd Pasco, WA 99301
- Details: Offering a new Tunnel Slide, Tractor Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze and several more attractions and rides for all-around family fun!
- Notes: Admission Monday-Friday starting at $10.95 and Saturday & Sunday starting at $11.95 (2 years and under are free and Military & Senior Discount is $2 off).
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
OCTOBER 29th
RICHLAND
Trunk-or-Treat Drive-In Movie Night
- Date: October 29, 2021
- Time: Trunk-or-Treat: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Movie: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Location: Collaboration Hall parking lot at WSU Tri-Cities – 2710 Crimson Way, Richland
- Details: First annual Trunk-or-Treat Drive-In Movie Night featuring Hocus Pocus.
- Notes: Want to participate in the Trunk-or-Treat? Sign Up
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
KENNEWICK
Yeet the Treat Drive-Thru
- Date: October 29, 2021
- Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: Hansen Park Plaza – 910 S Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336
- Details: Free family fun drive-thru hosted by the U.S. Air Force.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
PASCO
Trunk-or-Treat at Pasco Library
- Date: October 29, 2021
- Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Pasco Library – 1320 West Hopkins St.
- Details: No tricks here! Free family fun, costumes encouraged.
- Note: Accepting candy donations for this event, please drop off unopened candy bags at the Pasco library by Thursday, October 28.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
OREGON
Umatilla Oregon Chamber of Commerce Trick-or-Treat
- Date: October 29, 2021
- Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: Umatilla Oregon Chamber of Commerce – 6th St, Umatilla, OR 97882
- Details: From 4 to 4:30 will be a “sensory-friendly” half-hour with no flashing lights or loud sounds.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
WALLA WALLA
Downtown Walla Walla Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru
- Date: October 29, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location:
- Details: This year your family will wind through the lot and let the candy come to you! So make sure and dress up, bring your trick or treat bags and be ready to have some Halloween fun!
- Note: There is only one entrance. Enter off of Alder into old Macy’s parking lot. You will wrap up and around the lot collecting candy.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
OCTOBER 30th
KENNEWICK
Alfresco Saturdays Downtown Kennewick – Halloween Edition
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: Starts 10 a.m. – Trick-or-Treat @3 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Location: Kennewick Ave. from Dayton St. to Cascade St, and from Cascade St. to Benton St., and Benton St. to Auburn St., will be closed to car traffic and open to outdoor dining and retail.
- Details: 40 local vendors, ribbon cutting for Earth Element Spirit and Health Mobile Vaccination Clinic. Kids can also meet Miss Tri-Cities and costumed characters from Predator to Medieval Mandalorian.
- Note: Masks required indoors.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Killer Keller Fest Trunk-or-Treat
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: Keller Williams Tri-Cities – 830 N Columbia Center Blvd Ste H Kennewick, WA 99336
- Details: Free event with face painting, games, candy and more! Hosted by Keller Williams Cultural Committee.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Free Halloween Pictures @ 3 Chicks Gift Shop & Boutique
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: 3 Chicks Gift Shop & Boutique – 5009 W Clearwater Ave Suite L Kennewick, WA 99336
- Details: Free outdoor Halloween Pictures and while you stop by the store children will receive a free goodie bag. They also carry bags for those special children with food allergies.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Dino Mayhem! at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams!
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: Gesa Carousel of Dreams – 2901 Southridge Blvd. Kennewick, WA
- Details: Family-friendly costume party! There will be games, crafts, treats, carousel rides, face painting, a photo booth, a costume contest & SPOOKY fun!
- Note: Tickets will be pre-sold at Dino Drop-In centers starting on 9/20 for $10 per child OR on their website. Tickets at the door are $15 per child.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
PASCO
Pasco Farmer’s Market Harvest Party
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: 8 am. to 1p.m.
- Location: S 4th Avenue & W Columbia St Pasco, WA 99301
- Details: Festive event with pumpkin carving and painting contests, games, prizes, live music, goodie bags, free bread and champurrado and candy!
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
RONS GONE WRONG (SENSORY-FRIENDLY)
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: Starts @1:57 p.m.
- Location: Fairchild Cinemas – 5020 Convention Drive Pasco, WA 99301
- Details: This showtime is intended for people with sensory issues. Sensory Friendly shows are played at a lower volume and the auditorium lights at mid-level. Families can feel comfortable bringing kids that have a few extra wiggles and not worry about disrupting the movie for others.
- Notes: Tickets Start at $7.50
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Middleton’s Fall Festival
- Date: October 30, 2021 Concert and Fireworks (Open All of October 2021 – Click on the link for additional days/times/tickets)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct. 30th) Additional: Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am-6pm
- Location: 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus Road, Pasco, WA (Just one mile from the Kahlotus exit off of highway 12 / I-182)
- Details: Full of endless family fun activities including the Star Wars Corn Maze, Fireworks Show (Saturday Nights Only) and Middleton Zip Lines, just to name a few.
- Notes: Tickets Start at $12.95
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Pasco Parks and Rec – 2nd Annual Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat
- Date: October 29, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Location: Gesa Stadium parking lot, 6200 Burden Blvd. Pasco, WA
- Details: This FREE event is sponsored by Gesa Credit Union, the City of Pasco and local businesses. (UPDATE 10.13.2021 – Registration is no longer required.)
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Trunk-or-Treat at Thunder Alley Motorsports
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: Thunder Alley Motorsports – 9405 Saint Thomas Dr, Pasco, WA 99301
- Details: We have several groups signed up to pass out candy, so it should be a fun event for the whole family!
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Trunk-or-Treat at The Potter’s House
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: The Potters House Church – Tri-Cities 3330 West Court St. Suite E Pasco, WA
- Details: Join us for a family-friendly Trunk or Treat event. There will be games and candy and fun!
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
RICHLAND
Arc of Tri-Cities Trunk-or-Treat
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time:
- Location:
- Details: Costume contest, hot cocoa station, candy, scary music and lights.
- Notes: You need to register for this event and tickets are $5 per participant.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
BURBANK
Burbank Library Halloween Party
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time:
- Location: Burbank Library – 875 Lake Rd Burbank, Washington 99323
- Details: Come to the Burbank Library for candy, crafts, games, and free, family-friendly fun.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
WALLA WALLA
TRANCHE OR TREAT!
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location:
- Details: Trunk-or-Treating for kids of all ages, prizes, hayrides through the vineyard, live music and pumpkin decorating activities.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
YAKIMA
Indoor Trunk-or-Treat at West Valley Foursquare Church
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: West Valley Foursquare Church – 5802 Summitview Ave, Yakima, WA 98908
- Details: Decorated booths will be set up for trick or treating, popcorn, cotton candy, mini games, a photo booth and more!
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Trunk-or-Treat at Grace of Christ
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church – 9 S. 8th Ave Yakima, WA
- Details: Celebrating in the parking lot.
- Note: Park across the street and enter at 8th Avenue and Chestnut
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
PENDLETON
Heritage Haunt at Heritage Station
- Date: October 30, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Location:
- Details: Meet the ghost conductor and traverse the spooky stations to collect candy, play games, and have fun with the whole family! Enter through the gate near the caboose.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
OCTOBER 31st
KENNEWICK
Scare-Ousel of Dreams Event
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Gesa Carousel of Dreams – 2901 Southridge Blvd. Kennewick, WA
- Details: Costumes, candy, carousel rides, and more! (SAVE: Use SPOOKY code before Halloween for an extra 30 mins of party time for FREE!)
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Bethlehem Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: 2505 W 27th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337
- Details: All are welcome to come Trick-or-Treat in the Bethlehem parking lot!
- Note: Please refrain from scary themes, such as witches, ghosts, zombies, goblins, vampires, etc. If you would like to provide a decorated trunk or would like to donate candy or small toys, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3mpVqeR
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Kennewick First UMC Trunk-or-Treat
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Location: 2 S Dayton St, Kennewick, WA 99336
- Details: You are invited to the Kennewick First United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat! Come to the Everett Street side of the church to begin walking along the trail of cars to receive candy.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: VIP MOTORSPORTS 408 W Columbia Dr. Kennewick, WA
- Details: Giving out full size candy bars!
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Family Halloween Party
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Powerup Arcade Bar – 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Suite 210 Kennewick, WA 99336
- Details: Children aged 1-13 wearing a costume will receive a raffle ticket for prize drawings throughout the day! Themed mocktails for family members 21 & under and full bar and specialty cocktails for the adults. All tokens 10 cents, when purchased at the bar.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
2021 Safe Treat Street
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 4 p.m. to 7p.m.
- Location: Columbia Park – Highway 240 & Columbia River Kennewick, WA 99336
- Details: Join the radio stations of Stephens Media Group (94.9 The Wolf, Eagle 106.5, Power 99.1, 106.1 MORE FM, 95.7 The Bridge and 1340 ESPN) for a night of SAFE Trick-or-Treating.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Icon Barbershop – 224 N. Washington St. Kennewick, WA 99320
- Details: Vendors pop-up, candy, dance battles and costume contests.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: Kennewick Eagles 2485 – 115 N. Fruitland Kennewick, WA, 9933
- Details: Please bring your car, costume, and some candy to share with the kiddos! Sponsored by the Auxiliary.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Calvary Chapel – 10611 W Clearwater Ave Kennewick, WA 99336
- Details: Live music, face painting, hot dog vendor, hayrides, games and candy prizes.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
HERMISTON
Hermiston Church of the Nazarene Fall Fest
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Hermiston Church of the Nazarene – 1520 W Orchard Ave (Off of 11th, past Last Chance Tavern, and towards Riverfront Park)
- Details: Free Event – Trunk-or-treat, glow-in-the-dark carnival games and hayrides.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
RICHLAND
Trunk-or-Treat at FBC
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 6 pm to 7:30 pm
- Location: FBC Richland parking lot – 1107 Wright Avenue
- Details: Free family fun!
- Notes: Want to participate in the Trunk-or-Treat? Sign Up
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: New Vintage Church – 2588 N Columbia Center Blvd, Richland, WA 99352
- Details: Free event with more than 20 car trunks that will be decorated along with fun games, lots of candy, a costume contest, bounce houses, lava slide and snacks like hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
LIFECHURCH7 Trunk-or-Treat
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 4 p.m. – 6p.m.
- Location: LIFECHURCH7 – 1110 Stevens Dr. Richland, WA
- Details: Fun for the whole family and there will be 20 decorated trunks, food, music and fun! Any questions you can email office@lifechurch7.com
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
WALLA WALLA
Trick-or-Treat on the Church Lawn
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 4 p.m. – 7p.m.
- Location: Walla Walla Presbyterian Church – 325 S 1st Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Details: This is a great opportunity to connect with each other and the families that live around our church. We will provide a safe place to grab a treat.
- Notes: Volunteers are needed to hand out the treats to the children.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Mr. Ed’s Trunk or Treat
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 5 p.m. – 7p.m.
- Location: 2555 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- Details: Mr. Ed’s Trunk or Treat under the covered parking area. Captain Magic will be there to make balloons and will even do a magic show.
- Notes: If you would like to participate by passing out candy, please email lizpierce@charter.net. It is free to be in it & free to attend.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
YAKIMA & ZILLAH
Evan’s Performance Trunk-or-Treat
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: Evan’s Performance, 808 1st Ave, Zillah, WA 98953
- Details: Trunks and saddlebags will be filled with candy for the kids.
- Notes: Also taking donations for this year’s Christmas toy run! Last year we were able to bless 25 kids with Christmas presents. Help us add more kids this year!
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Trunk-n-Treat at Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene – 1103 W Mead Ave, Yakima, WA 98902
- Details: Bring your kids or decorate your car and join in the fun of sharing the evening and candy with kids and families!
- Notes: We are collecting candy to donate! Please bring bagged, pre-wrapped candy between Oct. 3rd & Oct. 31st to the church.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Trunk-or-Treat at Central Assembly of God
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Central Assembly of God – 701 S 3rd Ave, Yakima, WA
- Details: This free event is full of candy, games, and costumes.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Halloween at High Steppe Climbing Center
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: High-Steppe Climbing Center – 1015 E Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
- Details: Activities include: climbing and sweet treats. All ages are welcome. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged.
- Notes: Please remember face masks are required to enter the facility. Check with business for prices.
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
WHITE SWAN
Trunk-or-Treat at Sacred Road
- Date: October 31, 2021
- Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: Sacred Road – 14531 Pumphouse Rd. White Swan
- Details: We will have a fun and safe setup for kids of all ages! Each year, our Trunk or Treat event offers fun games and lots of candy for families who are able to stop by.
- Notes: Everyone is asked to please stay safe and follow COVID rules when coming to the church
- CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.