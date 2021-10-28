Complete guide to Family-Friendly Halloween Events in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and more

Amanda Mason,
Posted:
Updated:
by Amanda Mason

Happy Halloween! From all of us here at KAPP-KVEW Local News, we hope you have a safe, fun and spooky Halloween this year.

We’ve compiled a list of Halloween events that are sure to bring a surge of excitement for adults and children alike. If we missed out on your Halloween event, please send us details at AmandaM@kappkvew.com.

RELATED: Explore the picturesque pumpkin patches of Eastern Washington!

OCTOBER 28th

KENNEWICK

82cb66a2fe5cb60950fa15576986b7e43127fe0ff9d6051496a31287dfe1c2ef Rimg W527 H296 GmirTreat ‘n Trunk at Eastgate Elementary

  • Date: October 28, 2021
  • Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Eastgate Elementary School – 910 E 10th AVE, Kennewick, WA 99336,
  • Details: Fun for the whole family.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

PASCO

242257655 4590456770977330 1921481800727254412 N Country Mercantile Harvest Festival (Sept.-Oct.)

  • Date: October 28 through 31, 2021
  • Time: Monday-Friday (3 p.m. – 7 p.m.) Saturday & Sunday (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
  • Location: Country Mercantile – 232 Crestloch Rd Pasco, WA 99301
  • Details: Offering a new Tunnel Slide, Tractor Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze and several more attractions and rides for all-around family fun!
  • Notes: Admission Monday-Friday starting at $10.95 and Saturday & Sunday starting at $11.95 (2 years and under are free and Military & Senior Discount is $2 off).
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

OCTOBER 29th

RICHLAND

Drive In Movie TheaterTrunk-or-Treat Drive-In Movie Night

  • Date: October 29, 2021
  • Time: Trunk-or-Treat: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Movie: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Location: Collaboration Hall parking lot at WSU Tri-Cities – 2710 Crimson Way, Richland
  • Details: First annual Trunk-or-Treat Drive-In Movie Night featuring Hocus Pocus.
  • Notes: Want to participate in the Trunk-or-Treat? Sign Up
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

KENNEWICK

244768822 3094531817494109 6803148748941229693 NYeet the Treat Drive-Thru

  • Date: October 29, 2021
  • Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Location: Hansen Park Plaza – 910 S Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336
  • Details: Free family fun drive-thru hosted by the U.S. Air Force.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

PASCO

244976083 4603804139670881 4178408324641134556 NTrunk-or-Treat at Pasco Library

  • Date: October 29, 2021
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Location: Pasco Library – 1320 West Hopkins St.
  • Details: No tricks here! Free family fun, costumes encouraged.
  • Note: Accepting candy donations for this event, please drop off unopened candy bags at the Pasco library by Thursday, October 28.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

OREGON

242477350 4514578648606797 6810936897863514212 NUmatilla Oregon Chamber of Commerce Trick-or-Treat

  • Date: October 29, 2021
  • Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location: Umatilla Oregon Chamber of Commerce –  6th St, Umatilla, OR 97882
  • Details: From 4 to 4:30 will be a “sensory-friendly” half-hour with no flashing lights or loud sounds.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

 

 

WALLA WALLA

 

Downtown Walla Walla Trick-or-Treat Drive-ThruLogo

  • Date: October 29, 2021
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Downtown Walla Walla – 31 E Main St. Walla Walla, WA, 99362
  • Details: This year your family will wind through the lot and let the candy come to you! So make sure and dress up, bring your trick or treat bags and be ready to have some Halloween fun!
  • Note: There is only one entrance. Enter off of Alder into old Macy’s parking lot. You will wrap up and around the lot collecting candy.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

 

OCTOBER 30th

KENNEWICK

247320171 10158846616657885 6096187869561799871 N

Alfresco Saturdays Downtown Kennewick – Halloween Edition

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time: Starts 10 a.m. – Trick-or-Treat @3 p.m.-5 p.m.
  • Location: Kennewick Ave. from Dayton St. to Cascade St, and from Cascade St. to Benton St., and Benton St. to Auburn St., will be closed to car traffic and open to outdoor dining and retail.
  • Details: 40 local vendors, ribbon cutting for Earth Element Spirit and Health Mobile Vaccination Clinic. Kids can also meet Miss Tri-Cities and costumed characters from Predator to Medieval Mandalorian.
  • Note: Masks required indoors.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Killer Keller Fest Trunk-or-Treat244421633 4570413533004173 3688511203536127397 N

 

 

 

 

244643154 4789381961095936 2547693973738157498 N

Free Halloween Pictures @ 3 Chicks Gift Shop & Boutique

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Location: 3 Chicks Gift Shop & Boutique – 5009 W Clearwater Ave Suite L Kennewick, WA 99336
  • Details: Free outdoor Halloween Pictures and while you stop by the store children will receive a free goodie bag. They also carry bags for those special children with food allergies.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

DinoDino Mayhem! at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams!

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Location: Gesa Carousel of Dreams –  2901 Southridge Blvd. Kennewick, WA
  • Details: Family-friendly costume party! There will be games, crafts, treats, carousel rides, face painting, a photo booth, a costume contest & SPOOKY fun!
  • Note: Tickets will be pre-sold at Dino Drop-In centers starting on 9/20 for $10 per child OR on their website. Tickets at the door are $15 per child.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

PASCO

248962729 4536516993052923 8780396837431591508 NPasco Farmer’s Market Harvest Party

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time: 8 am. to 1p.m.
  • Location: S 4th Avenue & W Columbia St Pasco, WA 99301
  • Details: Festive event with pumpkin carving and painting contests, games, prizes, live music, goodie bags, free bread and champurrado and candy!
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

 

Rons Gone Wrong Sensory

RONS GONE WRONG (SENSORY-FRIENDLY)

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time: Starts @1:57 p.m.
  • Location: Fairchild Cinemas – 5020 Convention Drive Pasco, WA 99301
  • Details: This showtime is intended for people with sensory issues. Sensory Friendly shows are played at a lower volume and the auditorium lights at mid-level. Families can feel comfortable bringing kids that have a few extra wiggles and not worry about disrupting the movie for others.
  • Notes: Tickets Start at $7.50
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

 

116262267 3700514093296687 1045532205804690482 NMiddleton’s Fall Festival

  • Date: October 30, 2021 Concert and Fireworks (Open All of October 2021 – Click on the link for additional days/times/tickets)
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct. 30th) Additional: Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am-6pm
  • Location: 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus Road, Pasco, WA (Just one mile from the Kahlotus exit off of highway 12 / I-182)
  • Details: Full of endless family fun activities including the Star Wars Corn Maze, Fireworks Show (Saturday Nights Only) and Middleton Zip Lines, just to name a few.
  • Notes: Tickets Start at $12.95
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

 

Pasco Parks and Rec – 2nd Annual Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat 244414895 169715045344285 4738581136497617973 N

  • Date: October 29, 2021
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Location: Gesa Stadium parking lot, 6200 Burden Blvd. Pasco, WA
  • Details: This FREE event is sponsored by Gesa Credit Union, the City of Pasco and local businesses. (UPDATE 10.13.2021 – Registration is no longer required.)
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Trunk Or Treat Thunder Alley

Trunk-or-Treat at Thunder Alley Motorsports

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Location: Thunder Alley Motorsports – 9405 Saint Thomas Dr, Pasco, WA 99301
  • Details: We have several groups signed up to pass out candy, so it should be a fun event for the whole family!
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Trunk-or-Treat at The Potter’s HousePotters House

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: The Potters House Church – Tri-Cities 3330 West Court St. Suite E Pasco, WA
  • Details: Join us for a family-friendly Trunk or Treat event. There will be games and candy and fun!
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

RICHLAND

244074317 4368557199895344 6123786860948111253 N

 

Arc of Tri-Cities Trunk-or-Treat

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time:
  • Location: The Arc of Tri-Cities – 1455 Fowler Street Richland, WA 99336
  • Details: Costume contest, hot cocoa station, candy, scary music and lights.
  • Notes: You need to register for this event and tickets are $5 per participant.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

BURBANK

244633335 10158755303387476 681729932924846264 NBurbank Library Halloween Party

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time:
  • Location: Burbank Library – 875 Lake Rd Burbank, Washington 99323
  • Details: Come to the Burbank Library for candy, crafts, games, and free, family-friendly fun.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

WALLA WALLA

TRANCHE OR TREAT!Logowithredgrape

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Tranche Estate 705 Berney Drive Walla Walla, WA, 99362
  • Details: Trunk-or-Treating for kids of all ages, prizes, hayrides through the vineyard, live music and pumpkin decorating activities.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

YAKIMA

Indoor Trunk-or-Treat at West Valley Foursquare ChurchTrunk Or Treat West Valley

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location: West Valley Foursquare Church – 5802 Summitview Ave, Yakima, WA 98908
  • Details: Decorated booths will be set up for trick or treating, popcorn, cotton candy, mini games, a photo booth and more!
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Trunk-or-Treat at Grace of ChristScreenshot 2021 10 28 093558

  • Date: October 30, 2021
  • Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Location: Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church – 9 S. 8th Ave Yakima, WA
  • Details: Celebrating in the parking lot.
  • Note: Park across the street and enter at 8th Avenue and Chestnut
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

PENDLETON

Heritage Haunt at Heritage Station

  • Date: October 30, 2021249946228 5155492724477077 2049591831219420217 N
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Location: Heritage Station Museum – 108 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801
  • Details: Meet the ghost conductor and traverse the spooky stations to collect candy, play games, and have fun with the whole family! Enter through the gate near the caboose.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

 

 

OCTOBER 31st

KENNEWICK

Scare-Ousel of Dreams Event245356364 4376647702430755 3480510487054267163 N

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Gesa Carousel of Dreams –  2901 Southridge Blvd. Kennewick, WA
  • Details: Costumes, candy, carousel rides, and more! (SAVE: Use SPOOKY code before Halloween for an extra 30 mins of party time for FREE!)
  •  CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

 

 

Bethlehem Lutheran Trunk Or TreatBethlehem Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location: 2505 W 27th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337
  • Details: All are welcome to come Trick-or-Treat in the Bethlehem parking lot!
  • Note: Please refrain from scary themes, such as witches, ghosts, zombies, goblins, vampires, etc. If you would like to provide a decorated trunk or would like to donate candy or small toys, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3mpVqeR
  •  CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kennewick First UMC Trunk-or-Treat

245511504 4558538854184392 3810703873129522141 N

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Location: 2 S Dayton St, Kennewick, WA 99336
  • Details: You are invited to the Kennewick First United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat! Come to the Everett Street side of the church to begin walking along the trail of cars to receive candy.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Motorsports Halloween

Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Location: VIP MOTORSPORTS 408 W Columbia Dr. Kennewick, WA
  • Details: Giving out full size candy bars!
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

245090160 3017300768528093 8855690141853980214 NFamily Halloween Party

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time:  12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Powerup Arcade Bar – 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Suite 210 Kennewick, WA 99336
  • Details: Children aged 1-13 wearing a costume will receive a raffle ticket for prize drawings throughout the day! Themed mocktails for family members 21 & under and full bar and specialty cocktails for the adults. All tokens 10 cents, when purchased at the bar.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

245966659 6394096620631657 6389678930493548027 N2021 Safe Treat Street

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time:  4 p.m. to 7p.m.
  • Location: Columbia Park – Highway 240 & Columbia River Kennewick, WA 99336
  • Details: Join the radio stations of Stephens Media Group (94.9 The Wolf, Eagle 106.5, Power 99.1, 106.1 MORE FM, 95.7 The Bridge and 1340 ESPN) for a night of SAFE Trick-or-Treating.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

243216277 766390200897339 4127625241880668012 N2021 Halloween Jam including Trunk-or-Treat

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time:  1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Icon Barbershop – 224 N. Washington St. Kennewick, WA 99320
  • Details: Vendors pop-up, candy, dance battles and costume contests.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Kennewick Eagles 2485 Trunk-or-Treat242808922 5188713321155312 3869426414807451039 N

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time:  4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Location: Kennewick Eagles 2485 – 115 N. Fruitland Kennewick, WA, 9933
  • Details: Please bring your car, costume, and some candy to share with the kiddos! Sponsored by the Auxiliary.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Halloween 2021Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities Harvest Party

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time:  2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Calvary Chapel – 10611 W Clearwater Ave Kennewick, WA 99336
  • Details: Live music, face painting, hot dog vendor, hayrides, games and candy prizes.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

HERMISTON

Halloween 2021Hermiston Church of the Nazarene Fall Fest

RICHLAND

Trunk Or Treat In Richland - HalloweenTrunk-or-Treat at FBC

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time:  6 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Location: FBC Richland parking lot – 1107 Wright Avenue
  • Details: Free family fun!
  • Notes: Want to participate in the Trunk-or-Treat? Sign Up
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Halloween 2021New Vintage Church Trunk-R-Treat

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time:  5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Location: New Vintage Church – 2588 N Columbia Center Blvd, Richland, WA 99352
  • Details: Free event with more than 20 car trunks that will be decorated along with fun games, lots of candy, a costume contest, bounce houses, lava slide and snacks like hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Trunk Or Treat Halloween 2021LIFECHURCH7 Trunk-or-Treat

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 4 p.m. – 6p.m.
  • Location: LIFECHURCH7 – 1110 Stevens Dr. Richland, WA
  • Details: Fun for the whole family and there will be 20 decorated trunks, food, music and fun! Any questions you can email office@lifechurch7.com
  •  CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

WALLA WALLA

Trick-or-Treat on the Church LawnWalla Walla Halloween 2021

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 4 p.m. – 7p.m.
  • Location: Walla Walla Presbyterian Church – 325 S 1st Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
  • Details: This is a great opportunity to connect with each other and the families that live around our church. We will provide a safe place to grab a treat.
  • Notes: Volunteers are needed to hand out the treats to the children.
  •  CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Mr. Ed’s Trunk or TreatMr Ed Halloween 2021

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 5 p.m. – 7p.m.
  • Location: 2555 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
  • Details: Mr. Ed’s Trunk or Treat under the covered parking area. Captain Magic will be there to make balloons and will even do a magic show.
  • Notes: If you would like to participate by passing out candy, please email lizpierce@charter.net. It is free to be in it & free to attend.
  •  CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

YAKIMA & ZILLAH

Evan’s Performance Trunk-or-TreatEvans Performance -Halloween 2021

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location: Evan’s Performance, 808 1st Ave, Zillah, WA 98953
  • Details: Trunks and saddlebags will be filled with candy for the kids.
  • Notes: Also taking donations for this year’s Christmas toy run! Last year we were able to bless 25 kids with Christmas presents. Help us add more kids this year!
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Trunk-n-Treat at Yakima Bethel Church of the NazareneTrunk Or Treat - Halloween 2021

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location: Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene – 1103 W Mead Ave, Yakima, WA 98902
  • Details: Bring your kids or decorate your car and join in the fun of sharing the evening and candy with kids and families!
  • Notes: We are collecting candy to donate! Please bring bagged, pre-wrapped candy between Oct. 3rd & Oct. 31st to the church. 
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Trunk-or-Treat at Central Assembly of GodTrunk Or Treat - Halloween 2021

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Central Assembly of God – 701 S 3rd Ave, Yakima, WA
  • Details: This free event is full of candy, games, and costumes.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

 

High Steppe Halloween

Halloween at High Steppe Climbing Center

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Location: High-Steppe Climbing Center – 1015 E Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
  • Details: Activities include: climbing and sweet treats. All ages are welcome. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged.
  • Notes: Please remember face masks are required to enter the facility. Check with business for prices.
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

WHITE SWAN

Trunk-or-Treat at Sacred RoadHalloween 2021

  • Date: October 31, 2021
  • Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location: Sacred Road – 14531 Pumphouse Rd. White Swan
  • Details: We will have a fun and safe setup for kids of all ages! Each year, our Trunk or Treat event offers fun games and lots of candy for families who are able to stop by.
  • Notes: Everyone is asked to please stay safe and follow COVID rules when coming to the church
  • CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip