Concerned about Yakima’s air quality? State ecologists want to hear from you

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology is hosting two virtual listening sessions Thursday for Yakima area residents to share their concerns about air pollution and its impact on their lives.

“Ecology is really focusing on is doing the work of asking the people who are impacted what they think the best way forward is, rather than us unilaterally deciding and telling you what we’re going to do,” said Claire Boyte-White with the Washington Department of Ecology.

Boyte-White said the department has been working hard to fulfill terms set in 2021 by the Climate Commitment Act, which directed the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The listening sessions are first step in the Improving Air Quality in Overburdened Communities Initiative — a subsection of the CCA — which seeks to identify areas where people are disproportionately affected by air pollution.

“We are working really hard at engaging our diverse communities across the state to hear from them what they think should be done,” Boyte-White said.

Boyte-White said the information gained from the listening sessions will allow the department to come up with criteria to determine which areas should be considered “overburdened communities” under the initiative.

“They anticipate having that list in August and then once we have that list, we are directed to place additional air quality monitors in those communities to track that data,” Boyte-White said.

After that, Boyte-White said they’ll begin the process of developing strategies to reduce emissions and improve air quality that are specifically tailored to those areas.

Boyte-White said they’ve held several regional listening sessions, but due to increased interest from people in Yakima County, they decided to hold additional sessions to address their specific concerns.

Listening sessions for Yakima area residents are being held via Zoom at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. An online survey is available for anyone who wants to share feedback, but cannot attend the virtual listening sessions.

More information about the Improving Air Quality in Overburdened Communities Initiative can be found here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Firefighters battle two-house blaze in Prosser

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.