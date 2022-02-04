Concurrent raids in College Place, Walla Walla land father & son gang leaders behind bars

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A father and son duo was arrested for their involvement in felonious crimes as part of a multi-agency operation from local and regional law enforcement. Authorities say the pair was involved in illegal operations from the notorious Pagan’s Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

According to the Walla Walla Police Department, the arrests were made around 6:00 a.m. on February 3, 2022. Law enforcement from across the region executed simultaneous search warrants at a known Pagan’s clubhouse in College Place, and at a residence on the 1900-block of Melrose St in Walla Walla.

32-year-old John A. Smith Jr. was brought into custody in Walla Walla without incident, while his 49-year-old father, John A. Smith Sr., was arrested at the clubhouse on SE 10th St in College Place. Authorities say that each of the suspects holds a leadership role for local chapters of the Pagan’s, and were arrested for being felons in possession of firearm(s).

At the same time as authorities arrested the suspects in Southeastern Washington, two additional search warrants were executed by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force in their jurisdiction. One was at a known outlaw leader’s residence and the other was at their Spokane clubhouse. Neither of these searches resulted in an arrest, but their investigations are ongoing.

Within the last year, the Pagan Outlaw Motorcycle Gang was responsible for homicides, racketeering, trafficking, alleged bombings, and other violent crimes.

These suspects were specifically targeted because of their involvement in felonious crimes in Eastern Washington and parts of Georgia, according to local authorities.

The bust was operated by officers from the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, deputies from the County Sheriff’s Office, College Place Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

