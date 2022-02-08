Connell firefighter passed away in rollover accident on S.R. 395; fundraiser launched for funeral costs

by Dylan Carter

CONNELL, Wash. — A 33-year-old firefighter passed away in a tragic rollover car accident on S.R. 395 over the weekend. Now, loved ones and Connell community members are rallying to help pay for his funeral costs.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol, Steve Houston was driving northbound on S.R. 395 shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 6. He and his passenger were about 11 miles north of Pasco in a remote stretch of Franklin County.

Authorities determined that his car veered off the roadway and rolled. Houston was later pronounced dead at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. His passenger, a 24-year-old man from West Richland, was transported to Trios Health Southridge Hospital for emergency treatment.

On Monday, a family friend of Houston and his wife, Larissa, created a GoFundMe campaign to help support his loved ones by giving him a proper funeral to pay their respects. Part of the GoFundMe campaign reads as follows:

Steve was a special person, a new comer to our town, but quickly made friends in town, always eager to help anybody without asking, he joined the fire department in 2019 and quickly become the firefighter always ready to go, and typically first firefighter at the station

At the time of this publishing, the campaign has 24 donations for $2,860 raised out of a $15,000 goal. Anyone who is interested in visiting the page or donating to the Connell family’s fund can do so by clicking here.

