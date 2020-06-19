Connell prison inmate dies from COVID-19 months before expected release date

CONNELL, Wash. — Coyote Ridge Corrections Center lost its first inmate to COVID-19 on Wednesday, just months before he was expected to be released.

Victor Bueno marks the first incarcerated person to die from COVID-19 in Washington. He was 63.

According to a release, Bueno was admitted to the state’s correctional system on September 2017 for violating a protection order out of Kitsap County.

He was admitted to a local medical center to be treated for COVID-19 on May 31.

Bueno was being housed at the Coyote Ridge Medium Security Complex prior to testing positive for the virus. His estimated release date was scheduled for September 2020, according to a release.

The Medium Security Complex was placed on restrictive movement on June 11 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Thursday, the facility has 38 confirmed cases among staff, and an additional 91 cases among inmates. There are 17 people in isolation, and 1,784 people in quarantine.

