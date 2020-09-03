Construction company has plans for new Tri-Cities market

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Port of Pasco is working with JMS Construction to develop a marketplace for small businesses along the Columbia River at Osprey Pointe.

The 6,200 square foot indoor market will have more than 100 monthly rental spaces available for local businesses.

“There are 39 spots that are large enough for a small kitchen to do little restaurants, wineries, and bars, and there’s another 36 spots for smaller businesses,” said James Sexton, owner of JMS Construction and Development.

Sexton told KAPP-KVEW that there are also two smaller sizes that will be available inside the market for a total of approximately 120 spots.

The market place could potentially be open by spring of 2021.

Sexton says they have to go through a city process, but they are 2-3 weeks away from turning in paperwork for permits.

“Once we break ground, we figure we’ll have it up and running ready for people to come about four months after that,” said Sexton.

The plan also features a stage for live music and a banquet room for around 350 people.

Sexton says that the stage is big enough for local bands, and is hopeful that local high schools can use the space as well.

Sexton, who is from the Tri-Cities, says he’s trying to give back to the community and that the Osprey Pointe area will look completely different in the next six years.

