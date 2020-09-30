Construction to resume on McCain Foods’ $300 million expansion in Othello

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Michael Moriarty/Pixabay

OTHELLO, Wash. — A leading supplier of frozen potatoes and appetizers across the country and world will restart construction of an expansion at its facility in Othello.

Paused due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting all non-essential work, McCain Foods USA announced Tuesday that construction on the 170,000 square-foot expansion will resume in early October.

The $300 million investment will significantly expand McCain Foods North American production capacity through the addition of a new state-of-the-art French fry processing line. Additionally, the expansion will bring an anticipated 180 new jobs to area residents and require approximately 11,000 additional acres to be sourced from local potato growers in the region.

McCain Foods Othello currently employs over 450 individuals who produce and distribute over 400 million pounds of frozen products. McCain Foods is the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and supplies French fries, potato specialties, appetizers and desserts to retail and food service customers around the globe.

