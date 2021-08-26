Containment improves on Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima County, 73,403 acres burned
YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Firefighters have improved containment on the Schneider Springs Fire that has burned more than 73,000 acres in Yakima County.
On Thursday, officials said the fire burning northwest of Naches has burned 73,403 acres and is eight percent contained.
There are nearly 600 firefighters working to contain the fire using six air resources, 45 engines, 6 dozers, and 24 other fire apparatus.
Officials say due to the number of fires burning around the country, there’s a limited amount of firefighting resources available.
On Wednesday, aerial resources aided firefighting efforts in the Little Rattlesnake drainage. The cooler temperatures Wednesday evening helped firefighters contain the southern portion of the fire preventing it from spreading to structures and towards Naches.
Firefighters plan to continue working on the southern portion of the fire on Thursday, according to officials.
Officials say they’ll work to protect structures along Bumping River Road and the Highway 410 corridor on Thursday, as well as the Highway 410 and U.S. 12 intersection.
Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations remain in place for Bumping River Road.
Other evacuation notices are in place for Highway 410 from Bumping River Road to U.S. 12 and from U.S. 12 at Highway 410 west to Tieton Reservoir Road.
There is a Red Cross shelter in place at Summit View Church of Christ in Yakima for those who need shelter.
