Containment improves on Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima County, 73,403 acres burned

by Neil Fischer

Members of the Grizzly Firefighting crew from Montana work on building fire breaks and clearing debris (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

View of the column of smoke from Schneider Springs Fire on August 11, 2021 (Credit: Anonymous Goose Prairie resident)

Nighttime fire activity in Dry Ridge near Nile area on Schneider Springs Fire on August 18, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).

A woman watches the smoke column from the Schneider Springs fire on August 11, 2021 (Image Credit: Dee & Harlan Peterson via Inciweb).

Extreme fire behavior is seen on the north/northwest face of Old Scab Mountain on August 17, 2021. Credit: Tom Engberg/EA Silver IMT



Night image of activity on the Schneider Springs Fire, August 17th, 2021 (Image Credit: EA Silver IMT/Keith Murphy).

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)

Firefighter working near the Bumping River on Schneider Springs Fire on August 23, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Firefighters working to cool down a smoking stump hole on August 23, 2021 (via Inciweb).

A helicopter drops buckets of water onto hotspots from the Schneider Springs Fire on August 23, 2021 (Image credit: Schneider Springs Fire, Facebook).

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Firefighters have improved containment on the Schneider Springs Fire that has burned more than 73,000 acres in Yakima County.

On Thursday, officials said the fire burning northwest of Naches has burned 73,403 acres and is eight percent contained.

There are nearly 600 firefighters working to contain the fire using six air resources, 45 engines, 6 dozers, and 24 other fire apparatus.

Officials say due to the number of fires burning around the country, there’s a limited amount of firefighting resources available.

On Wednesday, aerial resources aided firefighting efforts in the Little Rattlesnake drainage. The cooler temperatures Wednesday evening helped firefighters contain the southern portion of the fire preventing it from spreading to structures and towards Naches.

Firefighters plan to continue working on the southern portion of the fire on Thursday, according to officials.

Officials say they’ll work to protect structures along Bumping River Road and the Highway 410 corridor on Thursday, as well as the Highway 410 and U.S. 12 intersection.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations remain in place for Bumping River Road.

Other evacuation notices are in place for Highway 410 from Bumping River Road to U.S. 12 and from U.S. 12 at Highway 410 west to Tieton Reservoir Road.

There is a Red Cross shelter in place at Summit View Church of Christ in Yakima for those who need shelter.

