Convicted child molester incarcerated at Connell prison dies of COVID-19

CONNELL, Wash. — A second inmate at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center has died of COVID-19, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

William Bryant, 72, passed away at a local medical facility on Monday, June 22 around 7 p.m.

Bryant was transported from the long-term minimum custody unit in the medium security complex at the prison for outside medical treatment on June 13. He remained at the medical facility until his death.

Bryant was serving a 68-month sentence for first-degree child molestation out of Grays Harbor County. His earliest release date was April 14, 2022.

In a memo posted Wednesday, DOC said it began testing employees of the medium security complex and minimum security unit, as well as inmates in the medium-security unit.

DOC had previously said it would only test inmates who may have been exposed and that staff should be tested by their own doctors.

The facility currently has:

43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and 110 confirmed cases among its incarcerated population as of June 24

23 individuals in isolation, meaning the individuals have symptoms and are separated from healthy people, as of June 23, 2020; and

1,852 individuals on quarantine as of June 23, 2020, meaning they were exposed but do not have symptoms and are separated from healthy people.

CORRECTION: The headline has been edited to clarify that the inmate did not die at the prison.

