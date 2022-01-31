Convicted felon arrested near elementary school in Kennewick with stolen car, gun, police say
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 25-year-old felon on Monday morning after finding him in a stolen vehicle with a stolen gun, according to a report.
Police say Jordyn Richardson, 25, was “nodding off” in a stolen car early Monday morning near Hawthorne Elementary School with suspected drugs in plain sight.
The Kennewick Police Department says officers learned that the car was stolen on January 18 from Richland.
Officers detained Richardson for possession of a stolen vehicle, and learned that he had a gun with him as well, according to local police.
Police say the gun was reported stolen from Richland during a separate theft.
The Kennewick Police Department says Richardson is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.
Richardson was booked into the Benton County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and a stolen gun, according to police.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details arise.
