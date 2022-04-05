Convicted felon captured after fleeing Franklin County deputies in Kahlotus
KAHLOTUS, Wash. — A wanted felon was brought back into custody after a run-in with Franklin County deputies early on Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.
A social media post published by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies came into contact with a 35-year-old male named Santone Eiffert in the early morning hours of April 5. The altercation occurred in Kahlotus, a small city in Northeastern Franklin County with a population estimated under 250 people.
Deputies say they made contact with Eiffert, who had an outstanding “Escape 2nd arrest warrant” because of a felony order violation conviction.
After authorities spoke with the man, he attempted to run away from them instead of submitting to arrest. During the process, Eiffert allegedly resisted arrest several times over, which led a deputy to deploy less-than-lethal measures in the form of a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW).
The suspect was shocked and brought into custody. He has since been cleared by medical experts to be booked into the Franklin County Jail.
This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.
