Convicted sex offender released to Selah area

Yakima County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a convicted sex offender who just moved to the Selah area.

Arron Edger Dollarhide, 34, is living in the 700 block of State Route 821. He recently finished serving time after being convicted of counts of possession of child pornography in March 2017.

He was also convicted of second-degree child molestation in 2012.

Dollarhide is a level 2 sex offender, meaning he is considered a moderate risk to the community.

The sheriff’s office is releasing this information to promote safety by keeping the public informed.

