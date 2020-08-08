Convoy supporting Libertarian presidential candidate rides through Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Approximately 30 people were part of a “Let Her Speak” convoy riding through the Tri-Cities on Saturday in support of Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen.

The group stopped at each media outlet in the Tri-Cities and rallied for half an hour Saturday morning.

The goal of the convoy is to get Jorgensen into the fall debates.

Although Jorgensen was not involved in the rally, her supporters used a bullhorn to spread her message.

Jorgensen’s supporters say she runs on a platform for real change, including reforming the criminal justice system, ending the drug war, and demilitarizing the police.

