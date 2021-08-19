Cool conditions continue with more smoke into most of our areas Thursday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Wednesday evening!

Cool temps continuing today, with slightly warmer temps tomorrow from the mid to upper 80’s. We should be in the mid to lower 80’s through the weekend, with warmer temps later next week.

An Air Quality Alert is good the for the Yakima Valley through Friday at 3pm. Our air quality in all of our areas improved today, but winds will be shifting from the North, to from the Northwest bringing more smoke into our areas tomorrow.

Overnight will be cool with lows in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

