Cool Desert Nights canceled over coronavirus concerns
RICHAND, Wash. — The 27th annual Cool Desert Nights car and motorcycle show has been canceled over coronavirus concerns, West Richland Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director May Hays announced Monday.
The summer event has been postponed until June 24-27 of next year.
The event normally draws hundreds of attendees from all over the Pacific Northwest, making it one of the biggest car shows in eastern Washington.
The Hogs and Dogs motorcycle show in West Richland, which takes place around the same time, is also canceled this summer.
If you have any questions about these cancelations, you can reach out to the West Richland Area Chamber of Commerce at wrcc@westrichlandchamber.org.
RELATED: Vintage cars, bikes and fun: Cool Desert Nights kicks off in Richland