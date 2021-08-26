Cool temps and smoky conditions continue into the weekend – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Wednesday evening!

Cool temps still taking grip throughout our areas. Our highs will be in the 80’s, or close to it for the week ahead with lows in the 50’s.

Winds will pick up on Thursday with 10 to 20 mph sustained winds. These winds could bring some more smoke into our areas through Saturday morning.

For tomorrow highs will be in the 80’s with hazy sunshine.

Enjoy your evening!

-Jason

