Cool temps continue Wednesday with less smoke heading into some of our areas – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday evening!

The Schneider Springs fire is causing Unhealthy air quality for much of the Yakima Valley. It’s also caused smoky conditions for much of the Mid-Columbia as well. As winds die down to 10-15mph and from the North, we should see the smoke start to move West of Yakima tomorrow morning.

We have some minor shower cells coming through the area into the evening hours. We could even see light rain in the Pendleton area through the morning.

Highs will be a little warmer tomorrow, mostly in the mid to lower 80’s. Overnight will be comfortable with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Our highs will remain in the 80’s through the weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.