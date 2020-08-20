Cooler and a bit breezy Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Look for changes ahead today with more clouds and even a stray shower out the door. It won’t last long with clearing by midday into the afternoon and sunshine returning. It will be a bit breezy today with wind at times 15 to 20 MPH. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Staying breezy on Friday especially later in the day. Wind gusts could be up to 25 MPH. Sunshine will return for the majority of the area on Friday. It will stay a bit unsettled in the Cascades and along the eastern slopes with a few more rain showers possible. This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with pleasant temperatures! Look for highs in the upper 80’s Saturday and low 90’s Sunday.