Cooler temps than expected, with possible smoke from Canadian wildfires this 4th of July weekend – Jason

Jason Valentine by Jason Valentine

Welcome to the weekend!

The smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Canada continue to cool our temperatures in our areas. We expect highs near 100 degrees for your weekend, but they could be cooler if the smoke continues to be an influence.

Sustained winds should be at 10mph or so for your entire weekend.

We will see a bit cooler temps next week, but the triple digits to 90’s will be with us for some time.

Have a great Independence Day weekend!

-Jason

