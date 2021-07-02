Cooler than expected next few days, due to smoke in the air from neighboring fires – Jason

Good Thursday evening….almost to that weekend!

What a difference a day makes. Much cooler temperatures today, which was aided by haze throughout our areas from fires in Canada and Oregon. The haze should be with us into the weekend.

We have a Red Flag Warning for the Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region through 10pm tonight. Last night’s storms in the area caused 23 fires.

Tomorrow, haze with highs in 90’s to around 100 degrees. Will be in this temperature range through the July 4th weekend.

Enjoy the ‘cooler’ temperatures!

-Jason

