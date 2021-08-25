Cooler weather aids efforts to contain Schneider Springs Fire

by Emily Goodell

NACHES, Wash. — Cooler weather and higher humidity is helping firefighters make progress in fighting the Schneider Springs Fire burning northwest of Naches, which is now at 68,183 acres and 3% contained.

“All of our containment depends on the fire behavior and the weather,” said Jacob Welsh, public information officer for the Schneider Springs Fire.

Welsh said resources are spread thin with wildfires raging across the Northwest, but firefighters are doing the best they can with what they have.

“We have so many fires and not enough firefighters and that’s one of our biggest challenges that we face now,” Welsh said. “548 firefighters for an almost 70,000 acre fire is not ideal, but we’re going to do our best with what we have.”

Firefighters are hoping to expand the containment line they have set up to block the fire’s progress and are working to protect homes off of Little Naches Road and State Route 410.

Welsh said community members can help by being cautious of the fire danger, donating to local volunteer firefighters and showing their support.

“We have all we need to do our job,” Welsh said. “I mean, just saying things — when you see a firefighter and you say, ‘Thank you,’ I mean, that’s gratifying.”

As of Tuesday, several evacuation notices were in place:

LEVEL 3 “GO NOW”: Bumping River Road from north to south

LEVEL 2 “BE SET”: State Route 410 from Bumping River Road to U.S. Highway 12

LEVEL 1 “BE READY”: From U.S. Highway 12 at State Route 410 west to Tieton Reservoir Road

“In case the evacuation orders change and people need to evacuate, we will be there for them,” said Cody Tusler, Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross Northwest Region.

Tusler said anyone needing shelter can call 509-929-4230 and someone will let them in to the evacuation center set up at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima.

