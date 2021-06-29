Cooling centers: A guide to beating the heat in your community

SOUTHERN WASHINGTON — Do you or a loved one need a place to safely cool off from the excessive heat? Cooling centers are being stationed throughout Washington state for that exact reason. Here is your guide to cooling stations in your community.

KENNEWICK:

Keewaydin Community Center (TEMPORARY): 500 S Auburn St, Kennewick, WA 99336 Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 to July 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 3



RICHLAND:

Richland Community Center: 500 Amon Park Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday

Richland Public Library: 955 Northgate Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday

Richland City Hall: 625 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m



PASCO:

First Avenue Center: 505 N. 1st Ave. Pasco, WA 99301 Open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Martin Luther King Center: 205 S Wehe Ave, Pasco, WA 99301 Open from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Mid-Columbia Libraries – Pasco Branch: 1320 W Hopkins St, Pasco, WA 99301 Open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday



WALLA WALLA:

Christian Aid Center (CAC): 202 W Birch St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. “throughout the heat wave.”

Walla Walla Public Library 238 E Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Open from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Open from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday



YAKIMA:

Washington Fruit Community Center: 602 N 6th St, Yakima, WA 98901 Open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Spirit Alive Church 3601 Mountainview Ave, Yakima, WA 98901 Open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Wesley United Methodist Church 14 N 48th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908 Open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Harman Senior Center: 101 N 65th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908 Open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

The Yakima Health District also suggests the Yakima Valley Mall and the Yakima Valley Libraries as alternative places to keep cool

This post will be updated with more information when it becomes available from local authorities.

