Cooling centers: A guide to beating the heat in your community

Dylan Carter
Posted:
by Dylan Carter
Cooling Center
CNN Weather

In a heat dome, high pressure acts as a lid on the atmosphere and as hot air tries to escape, the lid forces it back down, warming even more as it sinks.

SOUTHERN WASHINGTON — Do you or a loved one need a place to safely cool off from the excessive heat? Cooling centers are being stationed throughout Washington state for that exact reason. Here is your guide to cooling stations in your community.

KENNEWICK:

  • Keewaydin Community Center (TEMPORARY):
    • 500 S Auburn St, Kennewick, WA 99336
    • Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 to July 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 3

RICHLAND:

  • Richland Community Center:
    • 500 Amon Park Dr, Richland, WA 99352
    • Open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday
  • Richland Public Library:
    • 955 Northgate Dr, Richland, WA 99352
    • Open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday
  •  Richland City Hall:
    • 625 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352
    • Open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

PASCO:

  • First Avenue Center:
    • 505 N. 1st Ave. Pasco, WA 99301
    • Open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
  • Martin Luther King Center:
    • 205 S Wehe Ave, Pasco, WA 99301
    • Open from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
  • Mid-Columbia Libraries – Pasco Branch:
    • 1320 W Hopkins St, Pasco, WA 99301
    • Open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday

WALLA WALLA:

  • Christian Aid Center (CAC):
    • 202 W Birch St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
    • Open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. “throughout the heat wave.”
  • Walla Walla Public Library
    • 238 E Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
    • Open from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Open from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday

YAKIMA:

  • Washington Fruit Community Center:
    • 602 N 6th St, Yakima, WA 98901
    • Open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday
  • Spirit Alive Church
    • 3601 Mountainview Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
    • Open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday
  • Wesley United Methodist Church
    • 14 N 48th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908
    • Open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday
  •  Harman Senior Center:
    • 101 N 65th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908
    • Open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday
  • The Yakima Health District also suggests the Yakima Valley Mall and the Yakima Valley Libraries as alternative places to keep cool

This post will be updated with more information when it becomes available from local authorities.

HEAT WAVE COVERAGE FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Richland School District, City of West Richland partner to open cooling centers

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.