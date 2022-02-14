Cooper Kupp’s dominant season ends with ultimate glory—the Superbowl MVP

The pride of Yakima, Kupp achieved a lifelong dream by grabbing two touchdowns in the biggest game of his football career.

by Dylan Carter

Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with his family after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Cooper Kupp, one of the greatest athletes ever to hail from Eastern Washington, closed out a truly historic season of football by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy over his head—a fitting end to a dominant wide receiver campaign that etched his name into the NFL record books.

Kupp caught a game-high eight passes for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His stellar performance earned him the honor of the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award: An accolade awarded to the player who made the greatest impact on the Super Bowl each year.

He solidified his case with the game-sealing touchdown grab within the final minutes of the big game.

By doing so, Kupp became the eighth wide receiver to ever receive the decoration, joining the likes of Jerry Rice, Hines Ward, Lynn Swan, and more recently, Julian Edelman. Kupp is also one of just five non-quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl MVP in the last 15 years.

RELATED: Cooper Kupp wins NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year

The former Eastern Washington Eagles star tallied 1,965 yards from scrimmage this season—surpassing Calvin Johnson’s 2012 record for the most ever in an NFL season by a wide receiver.

His grand total of 2,425 receiving yards made him the first player at his position to surpass 2,000 yards in a year (regular season and playoff combined).

Needless to say, Cooper Kupp was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and is well on his way to solidifying a Hall of Fame case at only 28 years old.

SO PROUD OF YAKIMA’S COOPER KUPP. Two touchdowns and Super Bowl Champions. Wow. Thank you to a hometown hero. pic.twitter.com/hJcFVq7SIl — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) February 14, 2022

READ: ‘Yakima is behind you’ — Cooper Kupp’s hometown wishes him luck in the Super Bowl

His hometown of Yakima, Washington rallied behind him—showing support both in person and virtually throughout his historic season. At this point, Kupp is building a case as Eastern Washington’s greatest athlete of all time—although a final conclusion will be drawn at the end of his career.

The Kupp family has a history of success as Washington state athletes. Cooper is the son of former NFL quarterback Craig Kupp, who played college ball at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, WA. Cooper’s brother, Ketner, also had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

His grandfather, Jake Kupp, was a graduate of Sunnyside High School and played college football at the University of Washington. He went on to have a lengthy NFL career that landed him in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

The Kupp family is one of five families in the history of the NFL to have three generations of members drafted into the NFL.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Tired of potholes in your community? City of Yakima opens hotline to report them

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.