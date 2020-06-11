Coordinated Care donates more than 2,000 pieces of PPE to Yakima-area medical workers

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. —A local organization has donated more than two-thousand pieces of personal protective equipment to Yakima-area hospitals and clinics to help workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coordinated Care is a managed care organization that provides health care services to more than 200,000 members throughout Washington state.

As Yakima County continues to be hit hard by the pandemic, the company decided to bring face masks and hand sanitizer to those working on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure that they had the equipment and protective gear that they needed to continue to serve Coordinated Care’s members, as well as all of their patients,” CEO Beth Johnson said.

The supplies were delivered to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic, Comprehensive Healthcare, Yakima Neighborhood Health and Yakama Indian Health Services.

Johnson said the organization is still looking for gowns, which are in high demand and were requested by local medical workers.

