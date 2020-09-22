Corn maze at Middleton’s Fall Festival honors healthcare workers

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Middleton Farms is using the corn maze at this year’s fall festival to show appreciation for healthcare workers in the greater Tri-Cities area.

The corn maze at the annual Middleton’s Fall Festival right outside Pasco spells out the words “thank you healthcare workers” and features an image of a doctor and nurse standing side by side.

The design was created in partnership with Columbia Basin Health Association (CBHA), which serves medical patients in Franklin, Grant and Adams counties, and is meant to honor the doctors, nurses, administrators and others who’ve “given countless hours to keep our society and our communities safe,” a social media post from Middleton’s Fall Festival said.

The festival will be going on Thursday through Sunday from Sept. 26 to Nov. 1.

Visit MiddFallFest.com for more information.