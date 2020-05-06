Coronavirus: 12 deaths in Tri-Cities in past two days; 62 total

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Wednesday reported that five more people have died from the coronavirus in the Tri-Cities area. Another seven deaths were reported Tuesday.

The virus has killed a total of 62 people in the region — 50 in Benton County and 12 in Franklin County.

The most recent people who’ve died are as follows:

Benton County man in his 90s with underlying health conditions

Benton County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions

Franklin County woman in her 70s

Franklin County woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions

Franklin County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions

Health officials reported 18 new cases Wednesday. So far, 1147 cases have been detected in Benton and Franklin counties.

34 infected people in the region are hospitalized.

Residents of Benton and Franklin counties make up 249 cases linked to the Tyson beef plant in Wallula.

164 healthcare workers, 158 residents at senior homes and 111 staff members at senior homes have been infected.

For more information about the coronavirus in Benton and Franklin Counties, visit the health district’s website.

