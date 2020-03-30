Coronavirus: 139 cases in Tri-Cities area, nearly double since Friday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 139 coronavirus cases Monday in the Tri-Cities area, up from 75 last Friday.

Health officials said there are 73 confirmed cases in Benton County and 24 in Franklin County, and another 29 probable cases in Benton and 13 in Franklin.

Fourty-five of the cases are at Tri-Cities area nursing homes: 21 at Regency Canyon Lakes in Kennewick, 12 at Life Care Richland, nine at Bonaventure in Richland, two at Solstice Senior Living in Kennewick and one at Parkview Estates in Kennewick.

Five people in the Tri-Cities area — all from Benton County — have died from the virus.

754 people have tested negative for the virus — 560 in Benton County and 194 in Franklin County.

Comments

comments