Coronavirus: 166 new cases, one death in Yakima County in past three days

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District on Monday reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death in the past three days.

That’s an average of about 55 cases per day from Saturday to Monday.

The total case count for Yakima County is at 10,941; the death toll is at 205.

As of Monday afternoon, 22 residents are hospitalized and five are on a ventilator.

At least 8,731 residents have recovered from the infectious disease. That’s almost 80% of every resident who’s tested positive.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 webpage.

PAST COVERAGE: Yakima County adds another 87 cases in past two days

Comments

comments