Coronavirus: 19 people dead in Benton County, 2 in Franklin County

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported three new deaths in the Tri-Cities region Tuesday, bringing the total to 21.

Nineteen people have died of complications related to the virus in Benton County and two people in Franklin County.

These are the most recent fatalities:

Benton County woman in her 80s

Franklin County woman in her 80s

Benton County woman in her 80s

The total number of cases, confirmed and probable, rose to 324 Tuesday: 226 in Benton County and 98 in Franklin County.

Seventy-two cases involve healthcare workers and 109 cases are at Tri-Cities senior homes.

