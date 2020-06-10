Coronavirus: 43 new cases, three more deaths in Tri-Cities area

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 43 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities area Wednesday: 20 in Benton County and 23 in Franklin County.

There has been a total of 1,015 cases in Benton County and 842 in Franklin County. Three cases have not been assigned to a county yet.

The health district reported three more deaths attributed to the coronavirus. They involved a Benton county woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions, a Benton county woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions and a Franklin county man in his 70s.

The coronavirus has been linked to 90 deaths in the area — 71 in Benton County, 19 in Franklin County.

Sixty-one infected people were hospitalized in the region as of Wednesday afternoon.

The health district is no longer reporting “probable” cases in their total as more testing becomes available.

For more information about the coronavirus’ impact in the Tri-Cities area should visit the health district’s website.

