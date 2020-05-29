Coronavirus: 44 new cases reported Friday in Tri-Cities area

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 44 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities area on Friday, including 18 in Benton County and 26 in Franklin County.

The total number of cases in the region has risen to 1,618, with 924 in Benton County and 694 in Franklin County.

The death toll remains at 82. At least 65 people in Benton County and 17 in Franklin County have died of complications attributed to the virus.

Fifty-four infected residents are hospitalized in the region.

Benton and Franklin counties are both in Phase 1 of Washington’s reopening plan.

Earlier this week, local health officials said Benton County can have no more than 20 cases in two weeks and Franklin County can have no more than nine cases in two weeks before consideration for Phase 2.

For more information about COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties, visit the health district’s website.

