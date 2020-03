Coronavirus: 5 confirmed cases, 2 presumptive in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District on Wednesday confirmed five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County. Another two people are presumed positive.

The cases involve one person in their 80s, three people in their 60s, in person in their 40s and two in their 30s.

Of the new cases announced Wednesday, one was exposed during out-of-state travel.

This is a developing story.

