Coronavirus: 868 cases, 38 deaths in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District said Monday that two more people have died of COVID-19 in Yakima County. Both of them were in their 70s and had underlying health issues.

So far, at least 38 people have died of the virus in Yakima County.

Health officials also reported 33 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 868.

Twenty-seven residents are hospitalized for the virus.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

