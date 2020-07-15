Coronavirus: 87 new cases in Yakima County reported Tuesday; no deaths

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 87 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing Yakima County’s total to 8,763.

There were no additional deaths to report. The death toll is at 174.

33 Yakima County residents are hospitalized and two of them are on a ventilator.

At least 5,579 residents have recovered.

During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee praised Yakima County after a survey by the health district found that about 95% of shoppers in the county were wearing masks to the store. He said masking up has led to a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and rate of transmission in the county.

Yakima County was the first in the state where businesses were required by the state to refuse service to those who don’t wear a mask. The requirement has since been expanded to all Washington counties.

Yakima County is currently in Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

