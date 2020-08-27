Coronavirus activity steadily declining in Tri-Cities as more activities resume

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — During a press briefing Thursday, Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District, said coronavirus activity is steadily declining in the Tri-Cities region — but still remains relatively high.

Person defined “high” virus activity as more than 75 cases per 100,000 residents per county over a two-week period. She said during that timeframe, Benton County has reported 141 cases per 100,000 residents and Franklin County has reported 364 cases per 100,000 residents.

For months, the Tri-Cities region has been considered a coronavirus hotspot in the state. However, the numbers have improved enough to allow several new activities and more businesses to reopen.

Benton and Franklin counties are now approved for limited indoor dining and indoor religious services, small social gatherings, drive-in events, outdoor fitness, resuming professional and domestic services and more.

“The community has continued to demonstrate that they can act responsibly and do what’s necessary in terms of using face coverings, maintaining that physical distance, staying home when they’re sick,” said Person, adding that compliance with these health guidelines is the reason more activities have been allowed to resume.

Person said as long as the community keeps taking the appropriate precautions, more activities — namely in-person education for students — will be permitted in the near future.

She stressed the importance of getting tested for people who’ve had symptoms, close contact with an infected individual or other concerns regarding the virus.

