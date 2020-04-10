Coronavirus: Another death in Yakima County as cases approach 450

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported one new death Thursday attributed to COVID-19 in Yakima County, bringing the death toll to 19.

The most recent death involved a person in their 50s.

Eighteen people who died of the virus had underlying health issues, and information on whether the 19th person had health issues is still pending.

Health officials say 447 people in Yakima County have tested positive for the virus and 18 are hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

Seniors over the age of 60 account for 171 of those cases — roughly 38% of the total.

