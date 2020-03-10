Coronavirus: Benton Franklin Health District recommends social distancing for high risk groups

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced Tuesday that people at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should practice social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says social distancing means staying out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance of at least 6 feet from others when possible.

According to the health district, those at higher risk include people who:

• are over 60 years of age

• have an underlying medical condition like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes

• have weakened immune systems

• are pregnant

There are no presumed or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties. The health district says it has been working tirelessly to keep the virus from spreading in the community.

For social distancing to be most effective, the health district said it must be combined with other illness prevention

steps:

• Wash your hands with soap and water frequently, especially after having physical contact with others, being in public places or health care facilities, when leaving work or school and upon returning home.

• Stay home when you are sick. It is crucial that those who are ill with fever or symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath stay home and away from others.

• Stay away from other sick people.

• If someone else at work is sick with a cough or cold, make this known to someone in charge so that person can be asked to leave.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throw it away, and then wash your hands.

• Clean frequently touched objects and surfaces with a disinfectant

