Yakima County coronavirus cases approach 1,000

YAKIMA, Wash. — Nearly 1,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Yakima County.

The Yakima Health District on Friday announced 40 more people have tested positive, which brings the total number of cases to 992. Twenty-five of those people were hospitalized as of Friday afternoon.

The coronavirus has killed 43 people in Yakima County. Health officials said one more person has died of complications from the virus since Thursday.

Two-hundred-thirty-eight of the cases are linked to longterm care facilities. Seven longterm care facilities have reported cases.

More than 5,300 people in Yakima County have been tested for the virus.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

