Coronavirus cases in Benton/Franklin Counties exceeds 16,000

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — BFHD released updates COVID-19 numbers in Benton and Franklin Counties on Tuesday, and the numbers show an over 300 case increase.

Local health officials report that Benton County cases increased by 177 for a cumulative total of 9,100 cases. Franklin County COVID-19 cases increased by 138 for a cumulative total of 7,211 cases.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 16,311.

Fortunately BFHD did not report any new COVID-related deaths, keeping the current bi-county total to 206.

Due to a backup of tests, the health district has not been able to report their own positivity rates recently. According to the Department of Health, as of Dec. 8 the positivity rate for both counties is 12.6%. The target positivity rate for the county is less than 10%.

About 18% of all current hospital admissions in the area are due to COVID-19, this is about 72 people.

