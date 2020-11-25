Coronavirus cases increase by nearly 200 in bi-county area

Tri-Cities officials warn against strain on health care system

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

Joshua L. Jones A resident gets tested for COVID-19 at the Athens-Clarke County Health Department free Downtown Health Fair in front of City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Athens, Ga. The Health Fair offers free COVID testing, HIV testing, Flu shots, Hepatitis A vaccines and a mask giveaway from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and Thursday.

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local health officials announced an increase of almost 200 new COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving tomorrow.

Benton County increased by 129 new cases for a total of 7,635 cases while Franklin County increased by 64 for a total of 6,146 COVID-19 cases.

The total confirmed cases for the area is now 13,781.

As of right now, 14.8% of all admitted hospital patients are being treated for COVID-19.

With no new deaths, the total remains at 198.

Officials noted that as case numbers rise, so does the strain on the health care system.

They encouraged the public to stay safe during the holiday.

