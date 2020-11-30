Coronavirus cases jump by nearly a thousand, according to BFHD

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

Newsday LLC // Getty Images Reported in the past week (Nov. 16 to Nov. 22): - New cases: 5,675 (975 per 100,000 people) - New deaths: 32 (5.5 per 100k, #13 highest) - Test positive ratio: 51.9% (#2 highest, recommended ratio: under 5%) Daily new cases and deaths over the past month (seven-day averages): - 10/26 to 11/1: 65.9 new cases per 100k, 0.47 new deaths per 100k - 11/2 to 11/8: 88.1 new cases per 100k, 0.66 new deaths per 100k - 11/9 to 11/15: 127.3 new cases per 100k, 0.74 new deaths per 100k - 11/16 to 11/22: 139.3 new cases per 100k, 0.79 new deaths per 100k Total state COVID-19 counts as of Nov. 22: - 28,169 total cases (4,841 per 100k, #13 highest among all states) - 176 total deaths (30.2 per 100k, #45 highest) - 159,957 total tests (27,492 per 100k, #47 highest)

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — BFHD health officials announced an increase of nearly a thousand COVID-19 cases after the long holiday break.

In a 5-day count, the health district reported 542 new cases for Benton County and 417 new cases for Franklin.

This brings the bi-county cumulative total to 14,740 confirmed cases.

Despite the spike, the total number of confirmed deaths remains at 198.

About 14.6% of all admitted hospital patients are in due to COVID-19. This is just above the target of less than 10%.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.