Coronavirus cases jump by nearly a thousand, according to BFHD
Shelby Schumacher
Posted:
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — BFHD health officials announced an increase of nearly a thousand COVID-19 cases after the long holiday break.
In a 5-day count, the health district reported 542 new cases for Benton County and 417 new cases for Franklin.
This brings the bi-county cumulative total to 14,740 confirmed cases.
Despite the spike, the total number of confirmed deaths remains at 198.
About 14.6% of all admitted hospital patients are in due to COVID-19. This is just above the target of less than 10%.
