Coronavirus cases jump in Umatilla County

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — Umatilla County health officials reported 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a 15% increase from the previous total.

There have been 172 confirmed cases among Umatilla County residents since the outbreak started in mid-March, and 132 residents have recovered.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 47 active cases and three residents hospitalized.

Four residents have died of complications from COVID-19.

Umatilla County entered Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown’s phased plan to reopen the economy on Saturday, June 6.

