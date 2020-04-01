Coronavirus cases jump to 202 in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District says there are 202 known cases of the coronavirus in Yakima County as of Tuesday evening.

That’s about a 25% increase from Monday when the health district reported 161 cases.

Eleven people from Yakima County are currently hospitalized because of the virus.

In addition, three people in the county have died from the virus. The most recent death was reported Sunday.

The YHD website has the most recent data about coronavirus cases within the county.

